Lady Gaga reveals she felt 'ugly' during 'A Star Is Born' audition: 'I'm so insecure'

Lady gaga admits that she often feels insecure about her looks and was nervous about wearing no make up for her "A Star Is Born" audition.

Stars are just like us. And like most of us, stars also have insecurities - even superstar singer Lady Gaga.

The "Bad Romance" singer admitted in a recent interview with the LA Times that she sometimes feels "ugly" and has never seen herself as the prettiest girl in the room. 

"I'm so insecure," she revealed to the outlet. "I like to preach, but I don't always practice what I preach."

The singer and actress opened up about her audition for the new Bradley Cooper directed film, "A Star Is Born." Gaga revealed that when her costar wiped off her mascara, concealer and blush before the screen test, she felt ugly.

"It put me right in the place I needed to be, because when my character talks about how ugly she feels — that was real," she said.

Gaga also said she had a difficult time trying to tap into the introverted character of Ally in the film and said that Cooper helped her access her vulnerable side and embrace her insecurities. 

“When I started out, I was not the most beautiful girl in the room,” the singer said in an interview with Variety, recalling her early days in the industry and the similarities between her and her film character. “[Producers] wanted to take my songs and give [them] to other singers but … I held on to them. They made suggestions about how I should look. I didn’t want to be viewed like other women, be sexy like other women. I wanted to have my own vision.”

Cooper, who felt that Gaga had the potential for the role the moment she auditioned, admitted that while filming with the star he "fell in love with her face and eyes.”

The actor gushed about his bond with the Grammy Award-winning singer to Variety and said,  “I remember when we first met, after 10 minutes we were eating homemade food that she cooked – I love to eat – and that was actually a huge bond that we both came from East Coast Italian-American families. So we had a real synchronicity on that level from our upbringing.”

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga walk the red carpet ahead of the 'A Star Is Born Red' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 31, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic)

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga take turns sharing the spotlight at the 'A Star Is Born"' premiere during the Venice Film Festival.  (Getty Images)

