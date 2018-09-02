Expand / Collapse search
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

By Bruce Haring | Deadline

The President returned from his Saturday Virginia golfing outing looking tanned and rested. Well, at least tanned, and he wasted no time getting back into the online turf wars.

Starting last night, the President – who rebutted the attacks from Sen. John McCain’s memorial service by merely clapping back with his campaign theme, “Make America Great Again” – was back in attack mode. He began his regular Sunday storm last night, and continued this morning with vigor, taking on the Russia collusion investigation and bad trade deals (we’re looking at you, NAFTA).

He also found time to do a few shout-outs to supporters, including Virginia Republican Senate candidate Corey Stewart, golfer Tiger Woods, and political analyst Dan Bongino.

Today’s tweetstorm so far:

