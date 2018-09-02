Deputy involved in shooting at Ice Cube concert, authorities say

Police responded Sunday evening to reports of an officer-involved shooting at the Del Mar Racetrack in Southern California, where a concert featuring rapper Ice Cube was scheduled.

About 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, the operators of the racetrack tweeted that “the situation has been contained,” and the concert would be “moving forward as planned.”

People at the racetrack reported seeing police cars arrive about an hour earlier, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

According to San Diego’s FOX 5, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one person was “down” and taken to a hospital, and that one of the department’s deputies was involved in the gunfire. But further details were not immediately available.

The concert, for which tickets were sold out, was scheduled to follow a full slate of horse races at the track, the station reported.

The racetrack, at Del Mar Fairgrounds, is located about 21 miles north of downtown San Diego along the Pacific coast.