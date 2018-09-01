Kylie Jenner to sell Kylie Cosmetics makeup line at Ulta beauty stores nationwide

Kylie Jenner may reach her billionare status sooner than expected due to her new makeup brand expansion with national cosmetics store chain Ulta.

On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul, who has sold her line exclusively on the brand's cosmetics website for the past three years, announced that the makeup would soon be available to purchase in Ulta stores.

In a tweet to her fans, the reality star said, “I’m so excited to let you guys know that @KylieCosmetics will be coming to all @ultabeauty stores around the country this holiday. More to come..."

Jenner isn't the only who is excited about the new business deal. Ultra confirmed the news in a statement to People Magazine and said, “We are pleased to confirm Kylie Cosmetics will launch exclusively in all Ulta Beauty stores and online this holiday season. While this is all the information available at this time, we will provide more details closer to launch.”

Though the reality star's beauty brand was solely sold online, the 21-year-old did experiment with brick-and-mortar experiences by hosting pop-up shops in cities such as New York and Los Angeles. But now, the brand will be easily accessible to the public in 1,124 Ultra stores across the country, according to People.

The new partnership could also mean more money for Jenner. With a national expansion of her makeup line, the 21-year-old, who is slated to become one of the youngest "self-made" female billionaires, according to Forbes, could hit that mega-money mark sooner than the expected 2020 date that the money magazine predicted.

But until then, the reality star's main focus is being a mother to her daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with rapper, Travis Scott.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

The 21-year-old recently told Vogue Australia that becoming a mother hasn't "changed" her day-to-day life.

“I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mom. I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mom,” she said. “I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive.”