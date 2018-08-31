Denise Richards' ex husband Charlie Sheen may make 'RHOBH' appearance

Charlie Sheen could be making his television comeback — on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The former “Two and a Half Men” star told paparazzi, in a video obtained by The Blast, that given his now-dunzo marriage to new cast member Denise Richards, he could make a cameo.

“It’s not been confirmed,” Sheen said, before saying, “If they’re rolling and I pull up to drop off one of the girls, then I’ll be on it.”

Sheen and Richards were married from 2002-2006, and they share two daughters. Despite Sheen’s tumultuous years, Richards has maintained a positive relationship with him.

“We’ve had a colorful year. At the end of the day we’re still a family. @charliesheen #familydinner,” she wrote on a family photo last year.

A source tells Page Six nothing has been decided, despite Sheen’s comments.

Bravo had no comment.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.