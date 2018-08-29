Salma Hayek, Francois-Henri Pinault renew vows in Bora Bora

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault have reportedly renewed their vows in Bora Bora.

The actress, 51, shared a snap on her Instagram account Tuesday, showing the couple with their arms around one another.

“Can anyone explain to me what the ray of colored light in the photo could be?” Hayek captioned the post.

Hayek later explained her French billionaire husband, 56, had stunned her with a vow renewal ceremony.

“The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal - it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding,” she captioned an Instagram gallery.

One of the photos showed the couple kissing with a marriage certificate in front of them. Another snap showed the couple smiling and giving a thumbs-up.

Hayek also offered fans a peek of a musician strumming away in a video.

“There were no mariachi bands on the island but my husband found this one-man band,” she explained.

The couple tied the knot in Paris in February 2009 in a civil ceremony and had a Venice wedding in April of that year at an opera house, People reported at the time.