Kristen Stewart talks training for 'Charlie's Angels' reboot: 'I really hate it'

Kristen Stewart says the highly anticipated "Charlie's Angels" reboot directed by Elizabeth Banks will definitely have an original take on the beloved franchise.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the 28-year-old actress about her new film, "Lizzie," on Thursday, where she also commented on Lucy Liu's recent quotes to ET that the reboot will be a "positive result for women." Liu starred in 2000's "Charlie's Angels" and 2003's "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" alongside Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz.

Stewart will play one of the Angels in Banks' reboot alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

"Oh, that is really cool that she said that," Stewart tells ET of Liu's supportive comments. "It is true I think, it is not maybe everyone's immediate response that it would be, like, something we would have to see again because the one I grew up with was so much fun, and you know, the re-imagining is so grounded and well intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now. It tries to be warm and funny, but it lacks a kitch element that we have seen before that works so well."

"We are not trying to do an impression of the last one, so yeah, I think Liz is like so genuinely naturally funny all the time anyway," she adds.

Stewart shares that she's already begun physically training for the film, but has yet to meet Scott or Balinska.

"I have been boxing a bit, which I have never done," she reveals. "I am so addicted to it. As soon as I have to actually start sparring though, I realize what I am doing is intended to fight people. I am like, it really is assaulting and I really hate it. But all I am doing lately is talking to Liz, and can't wait to meet the other girls and I leave on Sunday ... gonna start doing more fight training, getting more aggressive quite soon."

Later, Stewart also reflected on the upcoming 10th anniversary of 2008's "Twilight" in November, the film that catapulted her into A-list status. She says the cast --which includes Robert Pattinson, Anna Kendrick, Taylor Lautner and Nikki Reed -- still stays in touch "a bit."

"Yeah, it has been a long time," she says. "I don't know, it is funny, I have also lived in the same neighborhood for 10 years and I thought about that the other day, and I was like, oh god, you know a decade ago it wasn't as crowded, and I was like, that is bizarre to be able to say that. So, same, just cause ... certain things, certain memories will be close to you forever. So, it will never be normal to say something was that long ago, and I feel that way about that too."

These days, Stewart continues to excite fans thanks to her unpredictable career choices. Her latest film, "Lizzie," is a psychological thriller based on the infamous 1892 murders of the Borden family. The film stars Chloe Sevigny as the infamous Lizzie Borden, who was accused and acquitted of killing her father and stepmother with an ax. Stewart co-stars as Bridget Sullivan, who secretly develops an intimate relationship with Borden.

Sevigny tells ET that Stewart's casting was a dream come true for her.

"She was the one and only, yes," Sevigny says. "She's one of my favorites, maybe my favorite young actress working today, and I just think her authenticity and her choices, just how real she is -- who she is as a person -- and it just...what she brought to the movie, and she was amazing to watch and be around and just a fan."

And the feeling was definitely mutual for Stewart.

"I honestly probably saw the cover sheet of the script and already wanted to do it just because who is involved in it, and who was putting it together, because I also not only admire her work, but everything she is," she gushes. "I literally saw this and was game immediately. I would have done anything to do it."

Stewart also admits she's a big fan of the addicting true crime genre, and binge watches on occasion.

"When I do I always regret it afterwards because I don't sleep well, or I have weird kind of, like, hangover energy thoughts that I'm like, 'Why am I feeling this way? or, 'Why did I have this weird dream?'" she says. "I'm like, 'Oh, because I watched three hours of murder,' which is not something I like to go to bed with."

"Lizzie" is in theaters Sept. 14.