Rachel Brosnahan talks about nudity and 'baring all' for the 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

As the star of "'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Rachel Brosnahan has had to "bare it all" for the series, and now the actress is opening up about appearing nude for her role as Midge.

“I get very frustrated with gratuitous nudity," Brosnahan, 27, told Modern Luxury for its September issue, which she graces the cover of.

"It's tired and distracts from storytelling, but I appreciated the pilot’s relationship to nudity because I think it’s funny," Brosnahan explained.

"It’s not about sex or being sexualized," she noted. "[Midge was] hitting a bottom she couldn’t have imagined.”

Since the Amazon series first aired in 2017, it has won a Golden Globe for Best Television Series, and Brosnahan also took home a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series last year. However, the star, who previously revealed she was very sick with the flu on the day of her audition for the award-winning show, said she believes being ill may have helped her land the role.

“When you don’t feel well or you’re over exhausted, all of you inhibitions fall away," she explained to the outlet, adding that "you do some of your most fearless work because you have nothing to lose.”

As for when Brosnahan decided she wanted to turn her love for acting into a career?

"I think it was something I always knew, but in high school I realized I never really wanted to do anything else," she shared.

"I loved performing and storytelling and they were the only thing I had interest in. At that point, I started pursuing it in an active way with an eye toward a future career.”