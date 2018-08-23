Netflix star Israel Broussard apologizes for resurfaced 'inappropriate and insensitive' tweets

Israel Broussard, an actor from Netflix’s hit movie “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” has issued an apology Tuesday for past “inappropriate and insensitive” tweets that have recently resurfaced.

Broussard, in a tweet from 2011, allegedly wrote, “Dogs can sense earthquakes. Too bad Japan ate them all,” the Daily Beast reported. The tweet came just days after a massive earthquake caused a tsunami in the country that left at least 15,000 dead.

Social media critics were quick to note that the 24-year-old co-stars along side Lana Condor, the Asian-American female lead in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

“I am deeply sorry for my inappropriate and insensitive words and likes on social media. I take full responsibility for my actions and I sincerely apologize. This has been a pivotal life lesson for me. I am dedicated to becoming a more informed and educated version of myself,” the actor tweeted.

Other tweets he was criticized for included disparaging remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement and his discomfort with portraying a homosexual character.

The actor has since deleted the controversial tweets.

“I’m not going out for a gay role, thank you though. Haha,” he tweeted according to the Daily Beast.

Broussard is not the first celebrity to be called out for resurfaced tweets.

Garrett Yrigoyen, the latest “Bachelorette” winner, apologized for his past Instagram activity. He was criticized after social media users pointed out posts he “liked” on the social media platform, which included memes that mocked transgender people, immigrants and feminists.

Fox News’ Katherine Lam contributed to this report.

