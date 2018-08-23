Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima beats restaurant employee as Drake, Odell Beckham Jr. watch in new video: report

Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Younes Bendjima, reportedly got into a physical altercation with a restaurant employee months before the pair split.

In footage obtained by TMZ and released on Thursday, a man who the site identifies as Bendjima, 25, is seen continually punching an individual, who the site claims is an employee of Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif, as the staffer opens a door.

Throughout the incident, TMZ claims that Drake and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., along with a handful of other men, are spotted watching in the background. Fox News has not independently confirmed the identities of the men named in the video.

Reps for Drake and Beckham did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to the celebrity gossip outlet, the altercation happened on March 24 at 2:15 a.m. as the group was leaving the hot spot. A source told the site that the employee "talked smack" as he opened the door, which apparently did not sit well with Bendjima.

The employee filed a police report, but decided not to pursue charges, TMZ reports.

Earlier this month Kardashian, 39, and Bendjima called it quits after almost two years of dating.

A source told People Magazine the relationship "didn't end well." After the split, Bendjima was reportedly spotted getting cozy with Jordan Ozuna, a former Hooters waitress, while on vacation in Mexico, according to TMZ.

However, Bendjima denied anything was going on between the pair.

"They really want me to be the bad guy," Bendjima wrote on an Instagram story at the time, including a screenshot of a Daily Mail article about his "rebound" girl. "F--- your Hollywood bulls--- (can't have fun with your friends no more)."