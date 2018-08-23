Jana Kramer says baby No. 2 will be last because at 35 'It’s basically a geriatric pregnancy'

Jana Kramer is done having kids after she and husband, Mike Caussin, welcome their second child.

The country crooner told Us Weekly on Wednesday at the “Support the Girls” premiere in Los Angeles that her pregnancy has been challenging for her and she’s just ready to be done with it.

“I’m gonna be 35 in December and after 35 it’s basically a geriatric pregnancy,” Kramer, who is expecting a baby boy in November, told the outlet. “I wanna be done. I wanna live the rest of my thirties getting in shape and just taking care. We wanna adopt too.”

Kramer also explained that she and Caussin, 31, have agreed that her husband of three years will have a vasectomy, which nearly assures she won’t get pregnant again.

“We’re done. He’s snip, snippin,” she said of the former NFL star. “If we have anymore, it’ll be adoption… So just nothing else out of me!”

Although the couple spends the majority of their time taking care of their 2-year-old daughter, Jolie, the “One Tree Hill’ alum explained that she and Caussin arrange those intimate moments with what they call “intentional time.”

“I’m like, ‘Honey, all I want is just intentional time together,’” she told the outlet. “You make time to go to work, you make time to do these things, make intentional time.”

Sometimes the parents catch a movie, and occasionally, Jolie will join them. “We actually just took Jolie bowling,” Kramer revealed. “And we went put-putting one time, it was fun.”