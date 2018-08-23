Ben Affleck checked into rehab for a third time after his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, staged an intervention, according to multiple reports

Ben Affleck is reportedly headed to rehab for a third time according to multiple reports. The news comes after what appears to be an intervention from his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner.

TMZ first reported Wednesday that the star checked into a treatment facility after Garner went to his Pacific Palisades home to sit down with him. Garner reportedly left visibly shaken before returning shortly after with an unidentified woman. After that, all three got in a car and headed for a treatment facility.

Garner and Affleck split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage and three children. The “Justice League” actor reportedly moved on with the family’s then 28-year-old nanny, Christine Ouzounian. Soon after, Affleck began dating “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus. However, it was recently revealed that they broke up, which reports say took a toll on the actor’s sobriety.

News of a new rehab stint comes after the star was seen around town with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, who is rumored to be his new girlfriend.

The Blast obtained photos of Affleck receiving a delivery of alcohol at his home in the days leading up to his encounter with Garner. People reports that Affleck has been in ongoing treatment and attending meetings for alcohol abuse. It also notes that he knew he needed treatment and was vocal about it. He reportedly didn't resist Garners pleas for him to enter rehab.

An insider told Page Six that, “He’s having a tough time. It’s unclear what his relationship is with Lindsay and he still has his relationship with Jen. It’s not easy and he’s struggled with staying on a straight path before.”

Affleck is reportedly in a live-in treatment facility where he will stay for an extended period of time.