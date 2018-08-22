Princess Eugenie implementing strict rule for wedding to Jack Brooksbank

It's the second Royal Wedding of 2018 — and at the same venue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s — but there’ll be one very big difference when Princess Eugenie ties the knot with fiance Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie, 28, who will wed her longtime partner in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, is planning to enforce a strict “no plastic” rule across the entire event.

In the September issue of British Vogue, the royal bride explained that she was inspired by the fact that her home, Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, is already completely plastic-free.

“My whole house is anti-plastic now — and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well. We’ve got to look after this planet.” Eugenie said.

It’s certainly an issue close to her heart. Earlier this year, Eugenie used her Instagram account to speak out about the importance of limiting the amount of single-use plastic we use in our everyday lives.

In the same post, she revealed she had become an ambassador for Project O — an organization working to protect the ocean — which aims “to inspire people to make sustainable choices to stop the ocean from drowning in plastic.”

In her interview with Vogue, Eugenie also insisted she was fairly calm amid the stress of planning a (royal) wedding.

“It’s very nerve-racking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters,” she told the magazine.

While she’s chosen to remain tight-lipped on specific details regarding her wedding gown, Eugenie did reveal that she’d gone with a local designer.

“I’m not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer. (The dress) is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer and the look, straight away. I never thought I’d be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I’ve been pretty on top of it.”

It comes amid new reports that the price tag for security on her big day has already more than doubled to $3.5 million.

While it’ll be by no means a cheap affair, Eugenie’s wedding is still likely to be a bargain compared with the $46 million cost of Harry and Meghan’s in May.

