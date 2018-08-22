Asia Argento withdraws from music festival gig amid sexual assault allegation

Asia Argento has pulled out of a music festival gig amid a sexual assault allegation against the actress.

According to The Associated Press, Argento, 42, was set to curate a Dutch music festival, which takes place in the city of Utrecht in November.

However, in a statement to the outlet, organizers of the "Le Guess Who?" festival said Wednesday that "due to the volatile nature of the accusations surrounding Ms. Argento, she has chosen to withdraw from her curatorship of this year's edition, while these issues remain open."

On Sunday, the New York Times published a bombshell report claiming Argento was accused by child star Jimmy Bennett of setting up a sexual encounter with him in California when he was 17 – below the age of consent in that state – and she was 37.

Argento has denied the accusations saying in a statement given to reporter Yashar Ali on Tuesday: “I strongly deny and oppose the contents of the New York Times article dated 20 August 2018, as circulated also in national and international news.

"I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false. I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett.”

On Wednesday, TMZ published a photo and text messages that appeared to contradict Argento's claim that nothing sexual happened between she and Bennett.

The celebrity gossip site reported that the photo of Argento and Bennett – in which they both appear topless – was taken in a hotel room back in 2013. Citing “sources,” TMZ reported that the photo was taken after “intercourse.”

TMZ also published text messages reportedly “between Argento and one of her friends” this week in which a person the site claims is Argento admits to having sex with a minor. In is unclear how TMZ obtained the photo and alleged conversation.

“I had sex with him it felt weird. I didn’t know he was a minor until the shakedown letter,” the text message read. “The public knows nothing, only what the NYT wrote. Which is one sided. The shakedown letter. The horny kid jumped me.”

TMZ included a note the site reported was written by Bennett.

"Asia, I love you with all my heart,” the note said.

A text message along side the note read: “He wrote me this afterwards and kept sending me unsolicited nudes all these years up until 2 weeks before the attorneys letter.”

The alleged conversation between Argento and a friend ends with the actress saying she “wasn’t raped” but felt “frozen.”

Argento’s lawyer and rep did not previously respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Brian Flood and The Associated Press contributed to this report.