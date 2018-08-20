Winona Ryder says she may have married Keanu Reeves on set of 1992's 'Dracula'

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves’ on-screen marriage more than a decade ago may have been for real.

Ryder told Entertainment Weekly over the weekend that she and Reeves may have said “I do” in real life and never knew — until now. The couple were wed in a scene in 1992’s “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” but Ryder noted that director Francis Ford Coppola used a real priest to officiate the wedding.

“We actually got married in 'Dracula.' No, I swear to God I think we’re married in real life,” the 46-year-old actress said. “In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So, I think we’re married.”

Reeves wasn’t entirely convinced with Ryder’s theory. The actors, who appear together in their upcoming movie “Destination Wedding,” attempted to remember the exact events of that day.

“We said, 'Yes?'” Reeves asked, to which Ryder responded, “Don’t you remember that? It was on Valentine’s Day.”

“Oh my gosh, we’re married,” Reeves concluded.

The actors have remained relatively close and costarred on other projects after filming “Dracula” almost 30 years ago. Along with the forthcoming “Destination Wedding,” Ryder and Reeves starred in “A Scanner Darkly” in 2006 and “The Private Lives of Pippa Lee” in 2009.

Ryder has been dating fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.