Lisa Marie Presley won't have to pay ex-husband spousal support: report

Lisa Marie Presley reportedly won’t have to pay ex-husband Michael Lockwood a dime in spousal support thanks to an iron-clad postnuptial agreement.

Presley, 50, and Lockwood, 57, married in 2006 and signed the postnup in 2007.

The agreement waives Lockwood’s right to spousal support. A judge recently ruled that the postnup is legitimate, according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Lockwood previously attempted to challenge the validity of the postnuptial agreement, saying his divorce from Elvis’ daughter left him “in a continuing state of poverty.”

He also said that he never read or signed the agreement, a claim Presley’s lawyers scoffed at, saying Lockwood was “feigning amnesia.”

The judge ruled that because Lockwood signed off on the document at the advice of his lawyer, whether or not he read it is irrelevant, as his attorney had to have explained to him what the agreement contained.

The ruling likely comes as a relief for Presley, who is in dire financial straits of her own. The “Lights Out” singer recently revealed that the $100 million fortune she inherited from her father’s estate had dwindled down to just $14,000.

She is currently suing her former business manager over the losses.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.