Lindsay Shookus sparks Ben Affleck breakup rumors after he's spotted with Playboy model

Lindsay Shookus deleted her Instagram after Ben Affleck sparked breakup rumors when he was spotted out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

Shookus’ Instagram appeared to have been taken down sometime on Friday, a day after Affleck and the 22-year-old model were seen at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, Page Six reported. On Sunday, Affleck and Sexton were seen out and about together grabbing fast food just days after their attention-grabbing dinner at Nobu, according to E! News. The outlet also claims that sources close to the couple are saying that they've been broken up for weeks.

The “Saturday Night Live” producer last posted on her account earlier this month about a Girl’s Lounge event.

Though it’s unclear if Affleck and Sexton’s night out was a date, a source told E! News at the time that the 46-year-old actor “feels it is over with Lindsay,” whom he has been dating for more than a year. The source said Affleck was “not happy that there were photos.”

Shookus, 38, and Affleck’s relationship seemed to be on the rocks. The couple was last seen together in late July in Puerto Rico, E! News reported.

Shookus also reportedly missed Affleck’s birthday festivities last week with his three kids, daughters Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

The "Justice League" star began dating Shookus last July. Since then, the two have been seen together several times, including most recently with Shookus' family in June.

Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner split in 2015, ending their 10-year marriage. Their divorce, however, has not been finalized.

Not much is known about Sexton's dating history. Her Instagram account is riddled with nearly-nude pics and various modeling shots.

The pictures of Affleck and Sexton's outing came after a fan asked the model on a recent Instagram photo, "Did heaven send you??" to which she replied, "no just Batman."

