Cardi B makes first public appearance since giving birth to daughter

Cardi B stepped out for the first time since giving birth to daughter Kulture with husband Offset.

The new mom opted for a pixie-cut and a curve-hugging purple gown that fit her in all the right places at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday.

In true Cardi B style, the rapper couldn't help but make a few funny faces for the cameras as she walked down the pink carpet.

Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, welcomed their daughter in July. She has been open with her fans about the both the joys and struggles of motherhood on social media.

"I really don’t wanna go to the studio today," the New York native shared on Instagram the other week alongside a video of herself singing to her baby girl.

The rapper is up for several awards Monday including Best New Artist and Artist of the Year.