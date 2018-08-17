Kendall Jenner poses topless in sexy Love magazine photo shoot

Fresh off her Mexican vacation with Ben Simmons, accompanied by sister Khloe Kardashian and her man Tristan Thompson, Kendall Jenner is now showing some skin for Love magazine's #LOVE20 issue.

On Thursday, the magazine shared a photo of Jenner posing topless with a '60s inspired hairdo.

In the sexy photo, the young model appears bare-chested, with just a few strands of pearls around her neck and a wine glass in her hand.

In the photo caption, the publication quoted the famous reality star.

"Since the beginning, we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f--- those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back,” the star said while admitting that she was "on the verge of a mental breakdown.”

A week prior to the magazine's reveal, Jenner shared some photos from the vintage-inspired shoot on her Instagram.

In addition to posing nude in the black and white image, the model is also featured in an editorial video for the issue in which she swims in London's Hampstead Heath ponds sans clothing.

An image of the 22-year-old emerging nude from the water was captured as one of the many Love covers for the magazine's anniversary issue.

Jenner's magazine shoot comes after Simmons broke his silence about his relationship with the star in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

The 76ers basketball player revealed to the outlet that things with the reality star were "going great," though he admitted that dating one of the world's most famous models came with more attention than he anticipated.

"The attention is something that you just get used to," he said. "I always find a time when I can relax and not have to worry about too much. It is one of those things that I don't like to talk about too much, because it is personal."

Simmons and Jenner were snapped enjoying some time in the sun and the beaches of Mexico, where they spent a romantic vacation.