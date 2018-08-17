Bill Cosby mocked over Aretha Franklin Twitter tribute

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby was slammed and mocked by social media users after tweeting a tribute to the late soul singer Aretha Franklin, who died Thursday at the age of 76.

Cosby, 81, tweeted his thanks to Franklin, who sang the song for television sitcom “A Different World,” a spin-off of “The Cosby Show” that focused on Denise Huxtable played by Lisa Bonet.

“Aretha Franklin – I want to thank her for her wonderful voice singing the theme song of ‘A Different World.’ She made a big, strong, positive impact on that series,” Cosby tweeted.

He then said he would play Franklin's music as he bid farewell to the "Queen of Soul."

“I am playing a cut from her CD – the title of the song is ‘Wholy Holy’ – and she’s live in a church. Bon Voyage … Bill Cosby in person,” Cosby continued.

Social media users fired back at Cosby's tribute, asking if he should be in jail. In April, a jury found Cosby guilty of sexual assault. He was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home 14 years ago.

“Aren’t you supposed to be in jail,” one person tweeted.

“How u tweeting from jail?” another social media user asked.

“Wifi must be good in cell block c!” another person tweeted.

Cosby is slated to be sentenced on Sept. 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.