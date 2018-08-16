Mark Wahlberg receives special treatment from NYC gym

Mark Wahlberg got the ultimate hookup at Equinox Columbus Circle when management opened the gym at 4 a.m. so he and his crew could work out.

“They opened an hour early. He arrived at 3:45 a.m. and was extremely gracious to the staff for coming in early. He was giving hugs and fist bumps all around,” an insider told us.

The gym was still empty when the “Mile 22” star finished his workout.

He chronicled his early morning on Instagram story.

“It’s 5:15 and it’s still dark out,” he said.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.