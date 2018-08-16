Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash on why band nixed offensive 'One in a Million' from new box set

Guns N’ Roses guitarist, Slash, said the band was all in agreement to exclude their controversial song "One in a Million" from their new comprehensive box set due to its subject matter.

Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, said in an interview with Rolling Stone that the band's decision was quick.

“We collectively decided that it just didn’t have any place in that box set. It didn’t take long. There wasn’t a big roundtable thing over it,” he said.

AEROSMITH’S STEVEN TYLER CAUGHT ON LIVE TV SHOVING SELFIE-SEEKING FAN

The track is from their 1988 album “G N’ R Lies” and has long been a point of criticism for lyrics that contained offensive language, a homophobic slur, anti-immigrant language and use of the N-word.

Guns N’ Roses' new box set, “Appetite for Destruction: Locked N’ Loaded Edition,” features four CDs, vinyls with remastered tracks, unreleased songs and other collectible items. The box is being sold on the rock band's website for $999.

AEROSMITH TO START LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY IN APRIL 2019

Slash also discussed with Rolling Stone the death of former Velvet Revolver bandmate Scott Weiland and their tough working relationship.

“As crazed as that whole period was, I was still shocked to hear about Scott,” Slash said. “But yeah, Velvet Revolver was no fun. I have nothing positive to say about that experience except that we did write some cool stuff.”