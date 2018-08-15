Andy Cohen slams Omarosa, says she will never be a 'Real Housewife'

Andy Cohen, the man behind the "Real Housewives" series on Bravo, doesn't want Omarosa anywhere near his reality show empire.

On Tuesday, "Real Housewives of Dallas" star D’Andra Simmons told TMZ that she believed Omarosa Manigault Newman “would be an amazing Housewife” because “she can scrap with the best of them.”

But Cohen firmly disagreed. The Bravo mogul took to Twitter the same day and wrote, “Love D’Andra but that’s a HARD PASS."

The "Celebrity Big Brother" and "The Apprentice" alum has recently made headlines after her new memoir, "Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House," hit shelves.

In the book, Manigault Newman makes several headline-making claims about President Trump's White House.

Trump tweeted in response: “Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart."

Since the release of her book, Manigault Newman has continued to make headlines with talk show appearances on "CBS This Morning" and "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."

The star also stormed off her appearance on the "Today" show.