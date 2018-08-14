Seth McFarlane's 'Family Guy' heading to the big screen for feature film

Seth McFarlane's hilarious show will be a mix of animation and live action when it hits cinema screens - familiar territory for its creator whose Ted films were box office hits.

The main voice talent from the programme look likely to reprise their roles for the film MacFarlane himself, Alex Borstein (Lois Griffin), Mila Kunis (Meg Griffin), Seth Green (Chris Griffin), Mike Henry (Cleveland Brown) and Patrick Warburton (Joe Swanson) all expected to feature.

The new follows yesterday's announcement that The Simpsons Movie is finally getting a sequel.

No plot details have been revealed as of yet but there'll no doubt be plenty of laugh out loud surreal moments in keeping with each of the show's 16 series to date.

Back in 2007, TV viewers flocked to cinemas to see their favorite dysfunctional family break on to the big screen.

The Simpsons Movie saw hapless dad-of-three, Homer, unwittingly condemn the city of Springfield to being contained in a giant glass dome after he over polluted the local lake.

With the city later facing destruction, Homer managed to redeem himself by destroying the glass dome and saving the day.

An article in The Wall Street Journal has uncovered that a sequel to the animated comedy is now finally in the works – and will see the Simpsons family return to the big screen more than a decade after they last starred in their own movie.

According to journalist Ben Fritz, the Twentieth Century Fox film network is developing the film – despite the company being in something of a limbo situation as it faces being bought by Disney.

The WSA reports that Fox Chief Executive Stacey Snider is pressing ahead with film development plans – even though Twentieth Century Fox could feasibly cease to exist once merged with the Walt Disney Company.

“Ms. Snider has emphasized a revamp of Fox’s approach to animation, bringing in a new partner to replace an expired deal with DreamWorks Animation after it was acquired by Comcast Corp,” the report claims.

“The film studio is partnering with the Fox television studio on a big-screen adaptation of the animated series Bob’s Burgers, a second Simpsons movie in development and a Family Guy film that would mix animation with live action, said people with knowledge of the projects,” the report continues.

The Simpsons has already run for 29 seasons and will commence it’s 30th in September.

The show has been on the air since 1989 – however the characters and concept were a spin-off from British comedian Tracey Ullman’s show The Tracey Ullman Show and first featured in a sketch in 1987.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.