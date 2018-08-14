Dane Cook addresses his 27-year age gap with girlfriend Kelsi Taylor

With a 27-year age difference between him and his girlfriend, singer Kelsi Taylor, Dane Cook is sharing how he feels about their relationship.

During an Instagram Q&A on Monday, the "Good Luck Chuck" star, 46, was asked by a fan "What advice do you have to those in age gap relationships?" to which the actor jokingly replied: "The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart."

Cook has been dating Taylor, 19, since last year, according to People Magazine.

Along with joking about their age difference, Cook went on to answer a handful of other questions about the pair's relationship including how they first met.

"We met at a game night I host (sic) at my place," he revealed. "We were friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each (sic) and then upgraded to love."

As for if their families approve? "I love her family and we are pretty close and do dinner and hang," the actor shared. "My family pretty much all died years ago but [Courtney Cook] my sister like (sic) Kelsi a lot."

When it comes to Cook's favorite thing about his significant other, the star shared that his girlfriend is "smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest."

"As for me I think Kelsi would says (sic) I'm tolerable. Lol," he added.