Bruno Mars announces new special guests for '24K Magic' tour after Cardi B drops out

Bruno Mars is ready to hit the road again!

The 32-year-old "That's What I Like" crooner announced that Ciara, Boys II Men, Charlie Wilson and Ella Mai will be joining him on the North American leg of his upcoming 24K Magic World Tour this fall. The news comes weeks after Cardi B dropped out of the tour after giving birth in July.

Mars shared the exciting news on his Instagram account on Tuesday alongside a hilarious video announcing the special guests.

"I was trying really hard to make a cool your poster once we got confirmation on who's joining us on the finale of the 24k Magic Tour," he wrote on Instagram.. "But in my excitement I forgot I suck at arts and crafts. Swipe left for the official announcement."

Hath the game changeth??? 🤔 A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 14, 2018 at 3:00pm PDT

Cardi B Drops Out of Bruno Mars Tour, Says She's 'Not Ready to Leave My Baby'

At the end of last month, Cardi B dropped out of the tour to spend time with her newborn daughter, Kulture.

"As of today I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this Fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing," Cardi wrote at the time.

"Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."

Bruno Mars Forced to Temporarily Halt Concert After Stage Catches Fire

Mars was very supportive of the new mom, sending her a personal message and saying, "Most important thing is you and your family's health. I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing I also know we'll share the stage when the time is right."

Bruno Mars Sweeps the 2018 GRAMMYs With 7 Awards

The duo has great chemistry on stage, performing their funky tune, "Finesse," at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards earlier this year.