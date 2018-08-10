Expand / Collapse search
Jessica Alba on her Honest Company: 'Everyone' told me there was 'no way' I'd be 'successful'

By Christine Burroni | New York Post
Jessica Alba has always been at the top of her health-minded and eco-friendly company, Honest Co., but most people didn’t know that until recently.

“Because I partnered with a guy who created the business model everyone thought it was his business idea and that I was like the face of the company and that I just got like a little percentage,” she said on stage at the SheKnows Media #Blogher18 Creators Summit on Thursday at Manhattan’s Pier 17. “They didn’t understand that it was the other way around.”

The 37-year-old, who founded the all-natural baby, beauty and home product business in 2011, told the story of how an allergic reaction to a cleaning product while pregnant with her first child sparked the idea for the multimillion-dollar company.

“For a long time I just was fine with it,” she said of receiving less recognition than her business partner. “Like, ‘I don’t really care, give me the money,’ and I didn’t realize until probably three years ago how important it is for women to see someone like me,” she explained, before elaborating on her childhood, her hard-working parents and finding success in Hollywood.

“I had everyone telling me, ‘There’s no way you’re going to be successful’ and I just freakin’ pushed through and I made it happen,” she said. “I think that representation as a business leader now is just as important as it was in entertainment and I didn’t realize that until three years ago.”

Alba also announced the winner of a business pitch competition who was awarded $50,000 in marketing towards their company.

This article originally appeared on Page Six