'Flip or Flop' stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa start filming eighth season: 'We're back!'

“Flip or Flop” fans are going to get to see more of their favorite hosts, Tarek and Christina El Moussa, on the small screen next spring.

The popular HGTV house-flipping program is getting an eighth season which is set to air next year, according to a Wednesday news release from Discovery.

“With viewership of Flip or Flop up 18 percent over its prior season, HGTV has picked up 15 additional half-hour episodes of the popular series starring divorced couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa,” Discovery announced.

The pair celebrated the news in an Instagram video Wednesday, revealing that they've already started filming.

"Guess who's back?" Christina asks at the beginning of the clip.

"So this is Season 8. I know we've been around for a really, really long time. But we are back! We're ready to flip some houses, so as you know it is definitely time to go, baby!" Tarek exclaims.

'FLIP OR FLOP'S CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA DETAILS EMOTIONAL SPLIT FROM TAREK: 'I WAS DROWNING'

The divorced couple — who share two children, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 3 — separated in May 2016 following a fight in which Christina called the police with concerns Tarek was going to commit suicide after he stormed out of the house.

With help from a helicopter, law enforcement officers found Tarek who told them he had “no intention of hurting himself." Guns were reportedly taken from the family's home afterward.

Nearly a year later, Tarek filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." Christina signed papers to finalize the split in August 2017.

The HGTV stars assured fans at the time they would not let their personal relationship interfere with "Flip or Flop," though Christina later called working with her ex-husband "beyond awkward" ahead of the season 7 premiere.

Christina said she and Tarek, 36, are still working hard to co-parent — and so far, things are going smoothly.

'FLIP OR FLOP' STAR CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA ON SHOW'S RETURN: 'IT'S BEYOND AWKWARD'

“Somehow we managed to build something even bigger than we had before,” she told People in an article published last month.

As for the network, it's expressed its interest in following the former couple’s journey.

“HGTV fans have followed Tarek and Christina through scores of house flips and supported their personal journey for years,” Allison Page, president of HGTV and the Food Network, said in a Wednesday statement. “We’re eager to see how they continue to run their flipping business, co-parent their children and start new chapters in their professional and personal lives.”

Fans can also expect other projects from the couple: Christina is getting her own show, "Christina on the Coast," which will premiere in 2019.

The Hollywood Reporter says her ex, meanwhile, is currently in discussions for his own TV show.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl and Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.