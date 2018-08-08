Country singer Chris Lane on his pre-show ritual: I always say a 'quick prayer'

Country music newcomer Chris Lane recently released his second album "Laps Around the Sun."

Despite being one of the new kids on the block in the Nashville community, Lane has already had three consecutive gold-certified singles and he has toured with some of the top country acts like Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw.

The singer spoke to Fox News about when he knew he wanted to be a country artist, what inspires his music and about always saying a prayer before any of his shows.

Fox News: When did you decide you wanted to pursue a career in music?

Chris Lane: Honestly, growing up I was heavy into baseball and ended up getting a scholarship to play in college. So, the goal was to play professional baseball. After a few knee surgeries, I knew that wasn’t possible and I started putting all my free time into learning how to play the guitar.

Fox News: What’s the best advice you’ve received from a fellow artist or someone in the business?

Lane: I was lucky enough to open up for Garth Brooks and he told me, “you can get anywhere you want in life with how hard you work and how well you treat other people.”

A post shared by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) on Jul 23, 2018 at 5:40pm PDT

Fox News: Who are your musical influences?

Lane: There are so many I could name. Different artists I listened to at different ages all played a part in who I am now. I will say Kenny Chesney has been a huge inspiration when it comes to what kind of songs I want people to associate with me and my music.

Fox News: What inspires you as an artist?

Lane: It’s hard to name one specific thing. It can be people, places, or anything that leaves a mark on me. I want to make the kind of music that can transport you to a certain memory, or help you create a new one.

Fox News: Do you have any pre-show rituals?

Lane: I always gather the team for a quick prayer.

Fox News: What’s one song off of your new record “Laps Around the Sun” you’d want people to hear?

Lane: Each song is special and hand-picked, but I want people to hear “Hero.” It’s the first song I have recorded that digs a little deeper. I am proud of how it turned out and love hearing how people relate to it.

Fox News: Guilty pleasure?

Lane: Oreo milkshake from Chick-fil-A. Doesn’t really go well with my diet but everybody gets one cheat day, right?