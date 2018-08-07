'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin: 5 fast facts about the Minnesota reality star

Have you met “The Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin?

The 28-year-old publicist from Minnesota picked 29-year-old medical sales rep Garrett Yrigoyen during the ABC reality love competition's season finale on Monday night.

Below, check out some quick facts about the reality star.

No stranger to Bachelor Nation

“The Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk Jr. popped the question to Kufrin, who was a contestant on his season. However, the romance was short-lived.

Luyendyk would later break up with Kufrin just weeks after his proposal to be with 25-year-old Virginia native Lauren Burnham, who was initially the runner-up. Luyendyk and Kufrin had been engaged for two months.

‘Bidenisbae’

Kufrin wore a “Biden my time” shirt in a February 2017 Instagram post.

“Just over here like 👆🏼,” she captioned the snap. “#bidenmytime#2020#haveyouseenhimeatanicecreamconetho#bidenisbae.”

Kufrin also used the hashtag “#imwithher,” referring to then presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, in a Nov. 8, 2016 post on the social media platform.

Stamps are one of her must-haves

Kufrin was asked about five items she "can't live without" in her "Bachelor" contestant questionnaire.

"Chapstick, facial lotion, bobby pins, popcorn, and stamps," she shared.

She also listed some "embarrassing" listening choices.

"Country (when I'm feeling sad) or the Sister Act 2 soundtrack, which I don't think is embarrassing at all, but my friends disagree," Kufrin said.

Breaking the law?

Kufrin was hit with an underage consumption summons in January 2009, Radar Online reported.

The future "Bachelorette" pleaded guilty for the misdemeanor offense, the outlet said, adding that she was told to shell out no less than $431 in fines.

🙄 A post shared by Rebecca Kufrin (@bkoof) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

She’s engaged

Kufrin shared the good news with People in May, before her season premiered.

"It was the happiest moment of my life," she told the publication. “And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

Yrigoyen asked Kufrin to marry him in the Maldives.

Fox News’ Katherine Lam contributed to this report.