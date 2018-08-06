Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Viral

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows off summer physique in sexy Instagram Story

Fox News
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - AP

 (AP)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off her summer body in a sexy video posted to Instagram.

The model dunned a barely-there red bikini while filming herself flaunting her toned physique in front of a mirror.

rosie sotry 1

The 31-year-old shared several clips of herself putting the bikini on display. She opted for a simple updo and gold hoops to complete the beach look.

rose story 2
rosie 3 story

The British beauty welcomed her first child, a son, Jack, with husband Jason Statham in June 2017.

 