Seth Rogen apologizes for use of blackface on 'Good Boys' film set

Seth Rogen has issued an apology after blackface was used on a child star's stand-in while on the set of his new film "Good Boys."

“I should start by saying this shouldn't have happened, and I'm terribly sorry it did. I won't give excuses for why it happened," Rogen said in a statement to Fox News. "I’ll just say that as soon I was made aware of it, I ensured we put an end to it – and I give my word that on any project my team and I are involved in, we will take every precaution to make sure something similar does not take place again. I’m engaging in conversations to make sure I find the best way to do that. It's on me to be proactive. Reacting isn't enough."

The producer and actor faced backlash this week after a stand-in actor for the film's 12-year-old star, Keith L. Williams, had darker makeup applied to his skin so that he could look more like the film's star, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet also reported that the actor, who is also somewhat slimmer than Williams, had to don a fat suit and an afro-style wig in addition to his darker makeup to match William's full look.

And while sources at the Good Universe studio told TMZ it was "not uncommon for lighting purposes to match actors' skin tones," there was one on-set witness who did not agree and filed a complaint.

"Fast and Furious" actor and rapper Common spoke out against the use of blackface Thursday and called the studio's actions inappropriate.

The actor said that it is "never appropriate" to darken someone's face and argued that the filmmakers, Rogen included, should have picked a stand-in that matched Williams from the start.

"Even trying to paint somebody darker to fit somebody else, I mean - what sense does that make?" Common told TMZ reporters after he was asked about the incident. "I'm not with it at all."

He added, "Painting somebody darker? Come on man, it's 2018. When is that ever acceptable. If I am a black person on that set, I'm offended. And even honestly, I think a white person should be able to step up and say this ain't appropriate - it should feel uncomfortable. There should be white and black people standing up for when you see some bulls--- going on."

Rogen's "Good Boys" also stars "Room" actor Jacob Tremblay and slated to hit theaters in 2019.