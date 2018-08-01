Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' will return for final season in the fall

Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown" will return to TV in the fall for its final season on CNN.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 12th season of Bourdain's series, which was in production when news broke that the celebrity chef and committed suicide while on location in France, does not have an official air date.

CNN decided to carry on with the 12th season of the series despite the fact that only one episode, which features a trip to Kenya with CNN host W. Kamau Bell, was completed before Bourdain’s death.

That episode will be the last episode with chef's famous narration.

The rest of the episodes, featuring trips to Manhattan’s Lower East Side, the Big Bend area of Texas, and the Asturias region of Spain and Indonesia, will be created by the show directors from Bourdain's production company, according to the CNN executive Amy Entelis, who launched "Parts Unknown" in 2013.

“Each one will feel slightly different depending on what’s gathered in the field,” Entelis told the L.A. Times. “They will have the full presence of Tony because you’ll see him, you’ll hear him, you’ll watch him. That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices of people who are in the episodes.”

Before the season's final episode, the cast and crew will come to together for an episode of the show where they will discuss the making of the series and how they were able to utilize outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage of Bourdain for the upcoming season. The last hour of the special will be devoted Bourdain's impact, Entelis explained.

The famous CNN host was found dead in his hotel room in France on Friday, June 8. He was 61.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement at the time. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

A day after his death, it was announced by the prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region, that Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.

Bourdain's girlfriend, Italian actress Asia Argento, tweeted on the day of his death, "Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."