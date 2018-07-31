Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner slammed for praising Kim's new 'anorexic' skinny body

The Kardashians are in hot water after publicly boasting about Kim Kardashian‘s thin frame.

Kim shared various videos to her Instagram story in which her sisters shower her with compliments about how skinny she’s gotten, with one even describing her as “anorexic.”

“I’m really concerned, I don’t think you’re eating,” Kendall Jenner said, jokingly.

“What?! Thank you!” Kim squealed in response.

“I’ve never seen a human being look as good,” Khloé Kardashian added. “You are a walking FaceTune doll.”

Later in her videos, Kim bragged, “We’re back to talking about how skinny I am.”

Khloé also joked that Kim’s diet consists of “celery and maybe some lettuce,” and Kardashian pal Malika Haqq added that she will snack on “flavored oxygen.”

“I’m not that skinny. I’m down to 119 pounds,” Kim said. “I will say when I take out my hair extensions I am less.”

“Your extensions, your ass, your t–-, everything, they’re heavy because she’s f–-ing voluptuous, but she’s anorexic here [her waist] and her arms are like pin thin like my pinky,” Khloé continued to gush. “Kimberly, I can see through you. I’ve never seen a skinnier person in my life.”

The backlash from social media users was swift and fierce.

“Just seen @KimKardashian’s stories on her sisters saying she’s so skinny and her saying ‘thankyou’ and ‘I’m not skinny & down to 119lbs’ like being thinner = more beautiful is just thoughtless,” one Twitter user wrote. “Khloe & their friend joking about Kim eating celery & oxygen is just a step too far.”

The band Best Coast weighed in, writing, “Kim Kardashian being obsessed with her sisters telling her she’s so skinny she looks anorexic on her Instagram story makes me want to throw my phone into outer space.”

“The kardashian’s are damaging an entire generation of young people and khloe calling kim anorexic in her waist is a prime example of this – absolutely disgusting,” wrote another user.

This weight-related controversy comes two months after the E! reality star was slammed for promoting appetite-suppressing lollipops on social media.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.