Jenelle Evans claims son is lying about her drawing a gun on 'Teen Mom 2'

Jenelle Evans did an about face on Monday's "Teen Mom 2."

In last week’s episode, the 26-year-old reality star was seen being pulled over by cops after a road rage incident on the highway with her son, Jace, in the passenger seat. The incident occurred after a man pulled in front of Jenelle, cutting her off and causing her to slam on the brakes. Enraged, she followed the man off the highway to his house, and after accidentally hitting his mailbox with her car, the man blocked her in.

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans: A Timeline of Her Ups and Downs

According to MTV, she then pulled out her gun. Following the incident, Jace told Jenelle’s mom and his legal guardian, Barbara, that his mother had pulled a gun out. When Barbara confronted her about the incident, Jenelle denied that she had shown her gun, and accused her son of lying.

“No, I didn’t Jace. Why are you telling her I pulled a gun out on him? I did not do that,” she said as Jace looked uncomfortable.

While she did not admit to pulling out the gun, she did imply to her mother that she has the firearm with her at all times. "I'm protected all the time," Jenelle insisted.

Jenelle Evans Allegedly Pulls a Gun on a Man While in Car With Son Jace in Scary 'Teen Mom 2' Incident

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol previously told ET that the incident happened in April, and that no charges were filed against either party after an investigation. After seeing the footage on Monday, there still are no plans to reopen the investigation.

Also during the episode, both Barbara and Jenelle’s ex, Nathan Griffith, attempted to get full custody of Jace and Nathan’s son, Kaiser, citing the road rage incident. Jenelle has been in on-going custody battles with both of her children. She also shares daughter, Einsley, with her husband, David Eason.

“We’ve got to get those kids out of that house,” Barbara told Nathan on the phone.

David’s absence from the show was also a hot-button topic for the reality star. David was fired by MTV after his insensitive tweets about the LGBT community earlier this year. Jenelle made it clear that she was not over the fact that her man was not by her side for the series.

Jenelle Evan's Husband David Eason Fired From 'Teen Mom 2' Over Alleged Homophobic Tweets

“He will film the next season or I’m not doing it,” she threatened. “I have people offering me stuff for Netflix and Amazon right now… I will do my own thing.”

Jenelle has yet to comment on the road rage incident.