Kelsey Grammer on what fans might see in possible 'Frasier' reboot: 'We have wondered where he might be'

If the acclaimed sitcom "Frasier" were to return to the airwaves someday soon, what might it look like?

While discussing his upcoming Netflix film "Life Father" at the “Summer of Love” press day in Los Angeles, the iconic sitcom's star, Kelsey Grammer, was asked what he envisions for his lovably neurotic alter ego after all these years.

“This is something we’ve been discussing, we have wondered where he might be, but he left for Chicago in the last episode of the show so we have to deal with that at least,” he told ET’s Courtney Tezeno. “I mean, he left to go be with his lady love who probably didn’t stay with him but you know… some evolution has taken place.”

As fans know, when the series ended in 2004, his character told loved ones that he intended to leave Seattle for San Francisco to take a new job. However, in the episode’s final moments, we learn that he went to Chicago to be with his girlfriend Charlotte.

During the interview, Grammer also clarified, “I don’t want to play Frasier and go back to Seattle. I mean it would be silly.” These thoughts from the star arrived just days after ET confirmed that discussions of reviving the show are in the “very, very early” stages with Grammer.

The character of Frasier Crane was first created for the sitcom, "Cheers," which was based in Boston. Then, the eponymous show was set in Seattle, before he took off for Chicago in the final moments. The question is: what fourth city might this larger-than-life character explore next?

Speaking of new beginnings, for his new film, "Like Father" Grammer portrays an absentee parent hoping to rekindle a relationship with his daughter, played by Kristen Bell. He decides to attend her wedding, even though he wasn’t invited. That’s when she is left at the altar. After a night of hard drinking, the father-daughter pair take the cruise that was intended as her honeymoon, forcing them to address where their relationship went wrong.

"Like Father" arrives on Netflix on August 3, 2018.