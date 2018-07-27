Expand / Collapse search
Jonathan Rhys Meyers calls his wife 'a superior woman' after domestic dispute

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
Jonathan Rhys Meyers has nothing but compliments for his wife, Mara Lane, following their midflight domestic dispute earlier this month.

“Oh, my wife is a superior woman. She’s incredible,” the former “Tudors” star told People after being asked if Lane helped him with his addiction struggles. “Yeah, incredible. I couldn’t be luckier.”

Rhys Meyers was detained following his and his family’s flight from Miami to Los Angeles because he and Lane were engaged in a “domestic dispute.”

Lane addressed their flight fight in an Instagram post after, sharing that her husband had been receiving holistic treatment for anger issues.

8 months of sobriety and an unfortunate day of airline travel. We were in South America specifically working holistically through anger issues that result in these kinds of episodes. When in it... he is not in a frame of mind where he can really even comprehend the repercussions and necessary response to his own actions. J IS extremely sorry for any inconveniences caused to anyone traveling yesterday. There was no argument, just me asking him to not use his e cig per stewardess’ request to me and him not being himself, speaking very very unkindly. It was out of his character. It was unbeknownst to me anything that happened on flight, as I was with my son with a privacy wall up. We are home safe and he is feeling deeply sorry for any remote disrespect afforded to me, attendants, onlookers or officers. Thank you for your compassion on this ongoing battle with addiction we are in

“8 months of sobriety and an unfortunate day of airline travel. We were in South America specifically working holistically through anger issues that result in these kinds of episodes,” she wrote. “When in it… he is not in a frame of mind where he can really even comprehend the repercussions and necessary response to his own actions.”

The “Vikings” actor also addressed his sobriety, saying, “Most of the time I handle it pretty well.”

“But, every so often you make a stupid mistake,” he said. “But living life in the public eye is very different. Remember, I’ve been an actor for 25 years and the whole world has changed enormously since I’ve started becoming an actor. It’s very, very difficult to be left alone.”

