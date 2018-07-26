Kathy Griffin slams Chris Hardwick's 'Talking Dead' return

Kathy Griffin slammed Chris Hardwick’s return as the “Talking Dead” host following an AMC investigation that stemmed from claims the comedian’s ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra, made accusing him of sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Griffin reacted Wednesday to the news about Hardwick by tweeting: “F--- THIS!!!”

AMC announced Hardwick will be back hosting “Talking Dead” and “Talking With Chris Hardwick” after the company conducted a comprehensive assessment with Ivy Kagan Bierman.

"We take these matters very seriously, and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step,” AMC said in a statement, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Hardwick’s investigation began after Dykstra said in a Medium essay her former boyfriend, believed to be Hardwick, had emotionally abused and sexually assaulted her. In the essay published June 14, Dykstra accused the ex-boyfriend of pressuring her into sex and in her career, which she says was ultimately derailed.

The 46-year-old host denied he sexually assaulted Dykstra during their 3-year relationship, though admitted the time they spent together “was not perfect.”

On Wednesday, several people also criticized Griffin for her disapproval of Hardwick’s return. A Twitter user said Dykstra should come forward with evidence to prove the disturbing allegations she made.

Griffin responded to the tweet: “No, actually she doesn’t. But, go on with your rapey tendencies. I guess I’m the only one to check your ass, boy.”

Some users also said Hardwick deserved due process.

“There is a reason for due process. Also, this has nothing to do with you. The truth prevailed. Chris is innocent and a good man. Try looking at facts and spreading love, compassion, and understanding. If you can’t, then go project your upset and nasty comments somewhere else,” one person wrote.