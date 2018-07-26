Gwyneth Paltrow says Goop-Conde Nast deal fell apart when company wanted to fact-check Goop articles

Gwyneth Paltrow said her partnership with Condé Nast to publish a Goop magazine dissolved partially because the publication wanted to fact-check articles.

Paltrow, 45, told The New York Times Magazine her wellness company's partnership with Condé Nast was short-lived. Goop magazine published two issues before the partnership was over.

Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue and Condé Nast’s artistic director, was initially “excited” for Paltrow to bring "her point of view to the company.” However, the deal fell apart after Condé Nast insisted on fact-checking Goop magazine articles, among enforcing other rules.

The publishers did not want Goop magazine to use its platform “as part of their contextual commerce strategy.” Goop also wanted to sell its products in the magazine, but “Condé Nast insisted that they have a more 'agnostic' editorial approach.” Paltrow said she wanted readers to be able to buy products through the magazine.

“They’re a company that’s really in transition and do things in a very old-school way,” Paltrow told The New York Times Magazine. “But it was amazing to work with Anna [Wintour]. I love her. She’s a total idol of mine. We realized we could just do a better job of it ourselves in-house. I think for us it was really like we like to work where we are in an expansive space. Somewhere like Condé, understandably, there are a lot of rules.”

Paltrow said she didn't understand why Condé Nast insisted on fact-checking.

"We’re never making statements,” the "Iron Man" actress said, though she added the split was “amicable.”

Goop has come under fire recently for the practices it promotes, including vaginal steaming, which some gynecologists have warned consumers not to do, The Guardian reported.

Goop has also faced backlash for promoting bee sting facials and expensive clothing. Last year, NASA slammed the lifestyle and wellness website for selling bogus $120 stickers claiming to be made from "NASA spacesuit material."

The New York Times Magazine pointed out that Goop has since hired a lawyer to vet claims on the site, a new editor, a researcher with a Ph.D. in nutritional science and — come September — a full-time fact-checker.

