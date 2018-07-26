Beyonce shares photo of twins Rumi and Sir Carter while on vacation in Italy

Beyonce is giving fans a rare look at her adorable infant twins.

As Queen Bey and JAY-Z made their way through Europe for their On The Run II World Tour, the music icons made the adventure a family affair, bringing along their 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and their 1-year-old twins, son Sir and daughter Rumi.

Now that the family is back in the states, the proud mom shared an enormous collection of vacation photos to her website, including a snapshot of herself holding Sir and Rumi in her arms.

Beyonce also posted another heartwarming photo of Rumi, as the toddler held her dad's hand while they stood at the back of an enormous yacht, watching the wake as they traveled through idyllic European waters.

The singer, who captioned all of the photos, "Thank you Europe," shared dozens of snapshots documenting her family's amazing jaunt through the continent, and included among the awe-inspiring pics were some super sweet photos of the happy couple and their eldest daughter.

One pic also showed Beyonce and Blue Ivy sitting on a couch in what appears to be a green room -- perhaps before a stop on their tour -- where they were joined by the songstress' mom, Tina Knowles Lawson.

The photos were posted hours before Beyonce and JAY-Z returned to the stage for the first stop on the North American leg of their tour at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The sold-out tour wraps up on Oct. 4 with a performance at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.

The couple have only shared photos of their twins a handful of times, most recently in a video that played during their concert to kick off their tour in Cardiff, Wales, in June.

The first photo Bey ever shared of Sir and Rumi was to celebrate their one month birthday on July 13, 2017, when the singer posted an epic picture of her cradling them on Instagram. Check out the video below for more on the couple's bundles of joy.

