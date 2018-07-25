HBO officially greenlights 'Deadwood' TV movie after 'logistics nightmare'

Calling all "Deadwood" fans, the HBO television series is officially becoming a movie.

On Wednesday, Casey Bloys, the president of HBO programming, announced the news during the 2018 Television Critics Associations’ Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday.

"I can finally finally confirm we are greenlit on the 'Deadwood' movie," said Bloys, noting that it has been a "logistics nightmare getting all of the cast members' schedules lined up."

The show — which aired from 2004 to 2006, and starred Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane and Molly Parker — is hopefully set to premiere in Spring 2019, according to Bloys, who added "let's get cameras rolling before we worry about that."

"My only news for you today is that it’s greenlit," Bloys said of the movie based on the 1800's historical drama series.

"Let’s take the green light and celebrate that."