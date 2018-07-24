Pop superstar Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent heroin overdose: report

On the eve of a hotly anticipated string of tour dates, pop music sensation Demi Lovato has reportedly been hospitalized for an apparent heroin overdose.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials say the 25-year-old former Disney princess was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after she suffered from what appeared to be a heroin overdose.

The entertainment outlet reports that Lovato, whose condition is not known, was transported on Tuesday just before 12 p.m. after being treated at her Hollywood Hills home with Narcan, an emergency medication for narcotic overdoses.

According to TMZ, the OD occured at Lovato's home.

A rep for Lovato did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

An LAPD spokesperson told Fox News that both the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments responded to a "medical emergency call" on the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood at 11:40 a.m. However, the spokesperson noted that the "LAPD could not confirm the identity of the individual at the moment.”

An LAFD official told Fox News that "medical responders transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital" from the same address, but that "no condition of the patient has been made available.”

Lovato was preparing for a months-long tour that was supposed to start Thursday night in Atlantic City, NJ and take her to Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Brazil. She also tweeted earlier in the day a promotion for her appearance on the pre-taped Fox show "Beat Shazam" Tuesday night.

Last month, Demi Lovato revealed in a new emotional single that she had relapsed months after celebrating six years of sobriety.

In her new song “Sober,” Lovato sings she’s not sober anymore and apologizes to the “ones who never left” her side and fans following her journey.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sings in the chorus. “To the ones who never left me/We’ve been down this road before/I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

The singer went on to apologize to her “future love.”

“For the man that left my bed/For making love the way I saved for you inside my head,” the lyrics read. “And I'm sorry for the fans I lost/Who watched me fall again/I wanna be a role model/But I'm only human.”

In the song, Lovato promises to get help and says it wasn’t her intention to relapse.

Lovato has previously opened up about her struggle with drug and alcohol addiction.

She marked six years sober on March 15, celebrating the milestone on Instagram with a “Self Love” T-shirt and a thank you to fans. The next night, she went on stage for her “Tell Me You Love Me” tour and gave a heartfelt speech, Billboard reported.

“Six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at 9 in the morning, throwing up in the car," she told the audience. "And I just remember thinking, 'This is no longer cute. This is no longer fun. And I'm just like my dad.' So I took a look at my life and I said, 'Something has to change, I've got to get sober' -- so I did."

The 25-year-old also talked about her road to sobriety in a YouTube documentary, “Simply Complicated.”

“I wasn’t ready to get sober,” she recalled. “I was sneaking [cocaine] on planes, sneaking it in bathrooms, sneaking it throughout the night. Nobody knew.”

This story is developing.

Fox News' Julius Young and Katherine Lam contributed to this report.