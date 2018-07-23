R. Kelly drops song 'I Admit' in response to sexual misconduct allegations

R. Kelly dropped a 19-minute single titled “I Admit” on Monday to “set the record straight” on multiple allegations of sexual misconduct the rapper has been facing for years.

In the song released on Soundcloud, Kelly admits that he’s “made some mistakes” but said he did not abuse or sexually assault women. R. Kelly has been accused by multiple women of running a “sex cult,” brainwashing and sexually abusing women, some who were teenagers. Kelly has repeatedly denied these claims, saying they have been put out to destroy his legacy.

“Now the truth in this message is I’m a broke-ass legend / The only reason I stay on tour is ’cause I gotta pay my rent,” Kelly sings. “I never thought it would come to this, to be the most disrespected artist / So I had to write a song about it / Because they always take my words and twist it / Believe me, it’s hard to admit all this.”

“How they gon’ say I don’t respect these women, when all I’ve done is represent / Take my career and turn it upside down, ’cause you mad I’ve got some girlfriends,” he continues.

The singer says he’s had sex with older and younger women but denies it was a crime.

“I admit I f— with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies/ But tell me how they call it pedophile, because that s--- is crazy.”

“Went and f—ed a n—a’s b—h/ I admit, I admit that I did/ I f—ed my girlfriend’s best friend/ Yeah I tapped that in the back of my Benz/ I admit I’m sorry for my sins,” Kelly sings.

He continues, “You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions/ But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion/ Yeah, go ahead and stone me, point your finger at me/ Turn the world against me, but only God can mute me.”

Kelly says that it is “absurd” he is brainwashing women and running an alleged “sex cult,” referring to the July report by BuzzFeed News where parents accused the singer of kidnapping and holding their daughters while running an abusive cult. Among them was Joycelyn Savage, whose parents held a news conference accusing Kelly of turning the 21-year-old into a sex slave.

“Said I’m abusing these women, what the f— that’s some absurd sh--/ They’re brainwashed, really?/ Kidnapped, really?/ Can’t eat, really?/ Real talk, that sh-- sound silly.”

The singer then claims Savage’s father had introduced the 21-year-old to him.

“And if you really, really wanna know/ Her father dropped her off at my show/ And told this boy to put her on stage/ I admit that she was over age/ I admit that I was feelin’ her and I admit that she was feelin’ me/ I admit that that’s the sh– that comes with/ being a celebrity/ I ain’t chasing these ladies/ These ladies are chasing me, yeah,” he sings.

Kelly says he was sexually abused as a teenager.

“Now, I admit a family member touched me/ From a child to the age 14/ While I laid asleep, took my virginity,” Kelly sings.

The rapper also touches on his music being removed from playlists on Spotify. The music streaming service announced in May that Kelly’s music was removed after Spotify implanted its new public hate content and hateful content policy. Two weeks later, Spotify backtracked its decision.

“Spotify, took me off they playlist / I admit that I been underrated,” Kelly sings in his new song. “I’m not convicted, not arrested, but dragged my name in the dirt / All this work to be successful and you’re bending me because of what you heard.”