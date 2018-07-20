Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson to join 'Cats' film adaption

Taylor Swift has found a new way to show her love for cats!

Multiple reports confirmed on Friday that the 28-year-old pop star is set to star in a film adaptation of the hit Broadway show, "Cats." The fourth-longest-running show in history, "Cats" tells the story of the Jellicles, a group of cats of whom one will be granted an extra life. Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellan and James Corden are also signed on to star.

While Swift's role has yet to be announced, "Variety" confirms that Hudson will play Grizabella, a former "glamour cat" who sings infamous song, "Memory."

Tom Hooper -- who directed 2012's "Les Miserables" film adaptation -- is set to helm the adaptation, which will start filming in the U.K. later this year. The musical, which is based off of T.S. Eliot's collection of poems entitled "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," was originally adapted for the stage by Andrew Lloyd Webber. It ran on Broadway from 1997 to 2006. A short-lived revival starring Leona Lewis ran from 2016 to 2017.

