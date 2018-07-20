Jenny McCarthy says her house is 'haunted,' shares eerie video with fans

Jenny McCarthy has revealed to fans that she believes she and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, are living in a haunted house.

On Monday, the star shared a creepy video showing her house may be haunted.

In the clip, McCarthy walks throughout her living room and into another room, which appears to be the kitchen, and as soon as she leaves the living room area, her piano can be heard beginning to seemingly play by itself.

The star uploaded the video from her Nest security camera, where she is heard calling to her husband from the other room after she hears the mysterious piano noise.

"Donnie!" she yells. "Someone just played the piano!"

"What?" her husband yells back clearly confused by his wife's comment. "Who?"

"I don't know!"

"Donald?" she calls again.

"It played right now?" he asks.

To which McCarthy replies, "It played just now."

The star uploaded the video on her Facebook page with the caption, "HAUNTED! Just happened in my house! I had to look at the security tape to prove it. Ahh!!"

She later shared the eerie video on her Instagram with another caption which read, "SPOOKY!!! THIS JUST HAPPENED. Scared. “Donald!!!!”

After the clip was released, some of McCarthy's fans suggested that the so-called piano playing noise that she heard in the video may have actually been the chime of her Google Home starting up.

One fan commented on the Instagram video and said, "My son said you must have a Google device because we played it back and then unplugged our Google home mini and it made the same sound. He said sometimes it does this when it updates."