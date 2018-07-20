5 celebrity children who went off the rails

Expand / Collapse search
Country singer Wynonna Judd's 22-year-old daughter Grace Pauline Kelley has been sentenced to eight years in jail after leaving a drug recovery program in November and violating her probation.

Children of successful celebrities typically don’t live traditional lives as their childhoods and upbringings can often cause them to take things for granted or become troubled.

The challenges associated with power, money and stardom can be immense. To demonstrate this, here are five children to celebrity parents who went off the rails:

Wynonna Judd’s daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley

Grace Pauline Kelley mug shot

Grace Pauline Kelley, 22, daughter of country music star Wynonna Judd was sentenced to eight years in prison in June after violating probation on drug charges.  (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

The country star’s 22-year-old daughter was sentenced last month to eight years in prison after violating probation in November. The troubled superstar's child has reportedly been in and out of prison in both Tennessee and Alabama for drug-related charges over the past two years.

In May 2017, Judd and Arch Kelley’s daughter plead guilty to cooking and selling meth, according to RadarOnline. Though she was originally supposed to go behind bars for almost a year, the outlet reported that her sentence was changed to probation after only 30 days behind bars. Kelley was then released the following month from Williamson County Detention Center where she continued her court-ordered drug program, but broke the probation. 

"The defendant was terminated from the recovery court program on November 21, 2017," a spokesperson for Williamson County told Radar. "A warrant for probation violation was issued on November 22, 2017, and served on December 16, 2017."

Kelley is currently serving her sentence at West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

Jackie Chan’s son, Jaycee Chan

Hong Kong actor Jaycee Chan pauses during a news conference at a hotel in Beijing Saturday, Feb. 14, 2015. Chan, son of actor Jackie Chan has apologized and asked for a second chance following his release from a six-month jail sentence for allowing people to use marijuana in his apartment. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Jaycee Chan served six months in prison in 2014 for drug possession following a police raid at a Beijing foot massage parlor where he was found in possession of an illegal substance.  (The Associated Press)

The younger Chan served six months in prison in 2014 for drug possession following a police raid at a Beijing foot massage parlor where he was found in possession of an illegal substance. Police also found more than 100 grams of marijuana at his home. Chan also admitted to “sheltering others to use drugs,” and faced up to three years in prison for the charge before his sentence was reduced as a result of him offering evidence to the police about his drug use.

Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal’s son, Redmond O’Neal

redmond oneal AP

Redmond O’Neal was charged with attempted murder and assault in June after a slew of violent and random attacks in Los Angeles.  (AP)

The 33-year-old former voice actor has a long history with the law. O’Neal's criminal history dates back to 2008 when he served time in prison for heroin possession, but his most recent offense pales in comparison to his other transgressions. Last month, O’Neal was charged with attempted murder and assault after a slew of violent and random attacks in Los Angeles. He is currently being held without bail.

Jeb Bush’s daughter, Noelle Bush

Noelle Bush, the daughter of Gov. Jeb Bush, waits in the Orange County court in Orlando, Fla. to report on the progress of her drug treatment, Friday June 27, 2003 . Bush was ordered to attend drug treatment after she was arrested in January 2002 for allegedly trying to use a fraudulent prescription to obtain the drug Xanax. (AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove)

Noelle Bush, daughter of Jeb Bush was hit with felony charges after she was caught trying to fill a fraudulent prescription for Xanax.  (AP, 2003)

Noelle Bush never gravitated toward politics like other members of her family and, instead, struggled intensely with drug addiction. Bush was slapped with felony charges when she was 24 after she was caught trying to fill a fraudulent prescription for Xanax. She was later jailed when she was found with pills and crack cocaine in her shoe. Bush, 40, has since been relatively free from any legal troubles and has kept a low profile.

Tom Hanks’ son, Chet Hanks

Dec. 6, 2014 - Washington, District of Columbia, United States of America - Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Chet Hanks, Samantha Bryant, and Colin Hanks pose for a group photo as they arrive for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 2014 Kennedy Center Honors hosted by United States Secretary of State John F. Kerry at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, December 6, 2014. The 2014 honorees are: singer Al Green, actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks, ballerina Patricia McBride, singer-songwriter Sting, and comedienne Lily Tomlin..Credit: Ron Sachs / Pool via CNP (Credit Image: Â© Ron Sachs/CNP/ZUMAPRESS.com)

Chet Hanks, right, was sued in 2016 after he was accused of being “under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol” during an alleged auto collision. His parents Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson, center, were also named in the suit.  (Zuma)

Chet Hanks openly struggled with drug addiction and his parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were called upon to clean up his mess when he was sued in 2016 after being accused by Terry Moogan of being “under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol” during an alleged auto collision.

Moogan proclaimed that the elder Hanks and Wilson were aware of their son’s abhorrent drug use and his mental state, and that since they were the owners of the vehicle, they should have been held partially responsible.

“Despite knowing that Chester Hanks was a careless and reckless driver and a habitual user of drugs and alcohol, they negligently permitted Chester Hanks to operate their vehicle, and thus, in addition to Chester Hanks, are responsible for the physical and emotional injuries Mr. Moogan sustained,” the suit claimed.

Prior to the lawsuit, Hanks admitted to being in drug rehab and has since walked a straight path toward success as an actor. Hanks has held recurring roles on the hit Showtime series “Shameless” and Fox’s hit show “Empire.”

Fox News' Morgan Evans contributed to this report.