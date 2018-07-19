Tiffany Haddish sued by ex-husband over abuse allegations in memoir

Tiffany Haddish’s ex is claiming that her memoir, “The Last Black Unicorn,” is full of lies about him.

William Stewart sued Haddish and Simon & Schuster, the book’s publisher, over her chapter alleging that he abused and stalked her during their marriage, according to court documents obtained via The Blast. Haddish never mentioned Stewart by name, but the former couple married and divorced twice.

Stewart claimed in his suit that he sent Haddish, 38, and Simon & Schuster multiple letters to resolve the “harmful and defamatory” assertions in the chapter, “The Ex-Husband,” before filing the suit. He claims that Haddish replied “be patient your blessings are coming” and “start to think positive so positive things can come your way. Because your blessings are waiting on you.”

He also claimed in his suit that the restraining order she received during their marriage was dropped after she “recanted the allegations” and “pled with law enforcement to dismiss the TRO because it was untrue. In fact, she confessed to attacking Mr. Stewart.”

He also said that she told Dom Irrera in a 2012 interview that Stewart never beat her, but he “just choked [her] a little bit.” Stewart claimed that he can prove that she “regularly requested Mr. Stewart to become more aggressive with her during sex, including, among other things, to choke her as a part of their sexual intercourse.”

Stewart is seeking over $1 million for defamation, libel, and slander.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.