'Meghan And Harry: The First 100 Days' to debut on royal-themed streaming platform

Fledgling SVOD platform TrueRoyalty.tv has made documentary "Meghan And Harry: The First 100 Days" its first original commission.

According to the platform, which specializes in content about the UK royals, the film will “chronicle the ups and downs, the fantasy and the reality” of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first three months of marriage and feature “the best connected royal insiders and historians plus icons from fashion and show business.”

The 60-minute doc will be available exclusively to TrueRoyalty.tv subscribers in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

UK outfit Spun Gold TV, whose founder Nick Bullen is also one of the founders of TrueRoyalty.tv, will produce the doc. Executive producers are Bullen and Juliet Rice and it is produced and directed by Ross Curran. Drive has been appointed to handle worldwide sales.

Gregor Angus, co-Founder & CEO of TrueRoyalty.tv said, "As TrueRoyalty.tv's first original commission, 'Meghan and Harry: The First 100 Days' perfectly demonstrates our ambition to provide subscribers with exclusive, unparalleled access to the highest quality royal TV content. As well as commissioning more exclusive original programming, our growth strategy for TrueRoyalty.tv includes expanding our library of premium royal content around the world, extending our distribution footprint, launching in new markets and leveraging commercial partnerships with major brands."

Spun Gold TV’s previous content in the royals space includes "Operation Royal Wedding" (National Geographic Channels), "Meghan Markle: An American Princess" (FOX), "Prince Harry's Story: Four Royal Weddings" (ITV), "The Royal Wives of Windsor"(ITV), "The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall" (ITV) and "The Queens 90thBirthday Celebration."

