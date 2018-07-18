Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne open to joining wife in ring

Ronda Rousey's husband, Travis Browne, is open to the idea of getting into the ring with his wife.

More specifically, the UFC fighter has learned to never say never.

"I'll never say no but we'll have to see really. this is Ronda's time to do her thing in the WWE, you know, she's killing it," Browne told TMZ."She's taking over the world. She took over the UFC, she's taking over the WWE [and] she's going to be continuing to do whatever she wants to do."

The gossip site pressed Browne if he and Rousey would do a coed WWE tag team.

"I'll never say no to the possibility to going out there and wrestling. I love to go out there and work with my wife," he said. "That would be so much fun."

But Browne said he's still under contract with the UFC so any WWE matches would have to wait.

He went to say that his wife is the happiest he's ever seen her since joining the WWE.

"I love seeing her happy and I've never seen her more happy than right now. She's really enjoying what she does and I wouldn't change that for the world."