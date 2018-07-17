Nikki Bella on how John Cena's onscreen sex scenes affected their sex life

Nikki Bella is not cool with John Cena baring it all.

On Sunday's episode of "Total Bellas," Nikki opened up about her issues with John's on-screen sex scenes during her bachelorette party in Paris, France. Guests at the soiree included Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella, their mom, Kathy, and brother J.J., as well as a few close friends.

While the 34-year-old WWE star recently announced that she and John have put their nuptials on hold and are currently "just friends," "Total Bellas" has been airing episodes leading up the wedding that apparently never happens.

Inside Nikki Bella's Awkward Bachelorette Party Before Calling Off Wedding With John Cena

During her bachelorette bash, Nikki admitted that John's sex scene have an effect on her. "Imagine watching your man do a sex scene and have the whole world see his big butt," she explained. "You know, you get visuals. I swear, I couldn't masturbate forever because I just think of the sex scene."

John is no stranger to stripping down for the camera. In 2015, he showed off his backside in a sex scene with Amy Schumer in "Trainwreck," and earlier this year John once again showed his bottom during a beer butt chugging contest in the comedy "Blockers."

While promoting "Trainwreck" a few years back, John confessed that filming the scene with Schumer was "awkward" and recalled Nikki's reaction when he told her the news.

Here's the Moment Nikki Bella Started to Get Cold Feet About Marrying John Cena

"Honestly, I didn't think I'd get the part and I kept putting it off, not telling Nicole and not having the discussion of, 'Hey, there may be some graphic scenes,'" the 41-year-old actor said on "Conan" at the time. "So, I got it. And I couldn't say no. So I kind of walked in one day and was like, 'Hey, I'm kind of just doing this,' and that was the wrong approach."

He continued: "I mean, she has such beautiful brown eyes and they glowed like red hellfire. And like she has such a great smile, but she turned into the 'Alien' and 'The Predator' all at once. [Instead of asking] It was more like a forgiveness thing and, note to all you guys out there, that's a bad approach."

The on-and-off-again couple has had their ups and downs since calling off their engagement in April. Last month, a source told ET that, despite rumors to the contrary, John and Nikki were not back together.

"One of the reasons that they can't seem to work things out is because he's getting ready to leave the country for four months," the source said of John’s filming schedule. "They're not the kind of couple where it's 'absence makes the heart grow fonder;' they're more 'out of sight, out of mind,' so this distance isn't going to be good for them. They work best when they're working together and can be together all the time."

The source continued: "They love each other very much and can't imagine themselves with anyone else. They want to be together and be happy, but their priority is very much on their careers right now, and they're both on the same page with that."

Nikki seemed to confirm this earlier this month, revealing in a vlog that she and John are "just friends" at the moment. “Hopefully one day we will get back together,” she said. “And if we don't, we just want each other to be very, very happy.”

Nikki Bella Is Still Wedding Planning on 'Total Bellas' Despite Saying She's 'Just Friends' With John Cena